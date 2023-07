On the latest Dishing with Digest, Miranda Wilson (Megan, DAYS) shared some interesting facts, including 1) how she landed her DAYS role without ever having auditioned for a TV show before, 2) how she struck up a lifelong friendship with Jess Walton (Jill, Y&R) when they worked together on CAPITOL and 3) how she made headlines in France with her home birth when she delivered her first child.