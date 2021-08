In the latest Dishing With Digest, Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) shared some interesting facts, including 1) that she was nearly cast in the lead role in Weird Science, 2) that before she was hired to play Sheila, she was planning to back to school to become an architect and 3) how she really felt about the Y&R arc that saw Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) taking over the role of Sheila.