ICYMI Alison Sweeney And Lacey Chabert Guest On Digest’s Podcast

On the latest Dishing With Digest, Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS) and Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca, ALL MY CHILDREN) shared some interesting facts, including 1) the lengths they went for perfect selfies on the Greek set of their new Hallmark flick, THE WEDDING VEIL JOURNEY, 2) Sweeney’s memories of playing a young Adrienne years before she was cast as Sami, and 3) how they bonded in real life over their mutual love of Les Misérables.