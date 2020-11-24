ICYMI: 3 Things Réal Andrews Revealed On Digest's Podcast

In the latest Dishing With Digest, Réal Andrews (Taggert, GH) shared some interesting facts, including 1) he landed his first soap job, a short gig on SANTA BARBARA as a boxing instructor, when the show’s casting department called his gym while he happened to be there working out, 2) his acting idol, Jack Nicholson, once sat down next to him at a party at Carrie Fisher’s house, and 3) Maurice Benard (Sonny) was the first person to tell him that he was bipolar, many years before he received an official diagnosis.