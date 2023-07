Alan Locher will welcome Helen Gallagher (ex-Maeve, RYAN’S HOPE) to his YouTube channel, The Locher Room. The actress will be on hand Thursday, July 27 at 3:00 p.m. to discuss her time on the show. Joining Gallagher will be Malcolm Groome, who played her son, Dr. Patrick Ryan. To watch the event live at that time, click here.