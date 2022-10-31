Hallmark Content Is Peacock Bound

Peacock, the streaming platform that airs DAYS OF OUR LIVES, has announced a new deal with Hallmark Media that will include simulcasts of Hallmark’s linear channels (Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama), as well as a library of on-demand and next-day content, reports TheHollywoodReporter.com. “As we continue to make Peacock a premium streaming destination, Hallmark is exactly the type of brand we want to align with,” said Kelly Campbell, president of Peacock and direct-to-consumer at NBCUniversal, in a statement. “Through this groundbreaking partnership, we’re giving Hallmark viewers a unique viewing experience while continuing to grow our audience, boosting engagement across both brands.” Numerous soap stars and alums have deals with Hallmark, including Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS), Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca, ALL MY CHILDREN) and more. Click here for more.