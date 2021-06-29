GH’s Stuart Damon Dead At 84

Stuart Damon, who was best known to daytime audiences as GH’s Dr. Alan Quartermaine (1977-2007; 2008; 2001; 2012; 2013), has died at the age of 84. News of his passing was posted by ABC7 Eyewitness News Entertainment reporter, George Pennacchio. “WE’VE LOST A SOAP OPERA LEGEND The great Stuart Damon, best known for playing Alan Quartermaine on “General Hospital” for many decades, has died at the age of 84. He’d been struggling with renal failure for the last several years. His son, Christopher, told me he so loved being a part of that soap. He said, “It was his favorite place to be. He loved playing Alan and was always so appreciative of that role and that job. It was his passion,” Pennacchio posted on his Facebook page.