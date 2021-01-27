GH’s Henry Addresses Jordan Recast

In an Instagram story posted on January 26, Briana Nicole Henry (Jordan, GH) addressed her absence from the show, and the debut of a temporary Jordan, Tiffany Daniels, who will take over for four episodes. “I appreciate all the love and support from you guys worried about my status as Jordan on GH. I got Covid over the holidays and had to take a couple weeks off,” she explained. “Someone needed to fill in for me. Coincidentally, it’s my best friend! So, I am back at GH and please enjoy the beautiful Tiff D. for the next couple of episodes.”