GH Stars React To Lindsey Pearlman’s Death

Lindsey Pearlman, who played Maggie, a bartender, on GH in January 2020, was found dead in Hollywood on February 18, days after she was reported missing, gaining international attention. “Lindsey Pearlman was terrific on @GeneralHospital and we are saddened to hear of this tragedy,” tweeted Executive Producer Frank Valentini. Our hearts go out to her family and friends. #GH.” Posted Finola Hughes (Anna), “What a terrible tragedy. I am so sorry, sending love to her family & friends.” “Heartbreaking,” added Laura Wright (Carly). Pearlman also appeared on EMPIRE and CHICAGO JUSTICE. Our condolences to her family and friends.