GH Recasts Molly (Again)!

Brooke Anne Smith made her GH debut today as Molly Lansing-Davis, signaling the end of Holiday Mia Kriegel’s run in the role. Kriegel, who began airing in May, was tapped as an emergency replacement for Haley Pullos after Pullos was involved in a freeway collision in April and was subsequently charged with two felony counts (one of DUI causing injury, one of driving with a .08 blood alcohol concentration) and one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run. Pullos has pleaded not guilty, and a GH rep had no comment on her status with the show.