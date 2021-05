Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon, GH) dropped new music today, releasing his single, “Waiting”. Watkins tweeted, “IT’S OUT! FIRST EVER PALMER SINGLE ‘WAITING’ IS OFFICIALLY OUT! HOPE YALL DIG IT!” The song is available wherever you purchase music.