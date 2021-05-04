GH Alum Passes Away at 96

Billie Hayes, who played WSB Agent Brighton O’Reilly on GH in 1981 and in newly recreated flashbacks in 1985, passed away on April 29 at the age of 96. Scene partner Tristan Rogers (GH) tweeted, “My dear wonderful Billie Hayes has died. Sadly, I only got to work with her on GH but it was a magical relationship. Right away, [former Executive Producer] Gloria Monty saw something unique and ran with it. I cannot tell you how her passing saddens me.” In 2019, Rogers told Digest, “The character I wish stayed on the show longer was Billie Hayes, who played O’Reilly. She was only meant to be on the show for a day and we managed to stretch that out for about three or four weeks. The pairing was so unusual and we got along so great together.”