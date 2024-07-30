GH Alum Haley Pullos Sentenced For Hit-And-Run

Pullos in 2022 on the red carpet at the Creative Arts Daytime Emmys.

Former General Hospital star Haley Pullos (ex-Molly) was sentenced on July 29 after incurring a hit-and-run charge in April 2023, the result of a wrong-way crash she caused on a Los Angeles freeway. The 26-year-old actress surrendered to jail for 90 days this past April.

Pullos’s attorney, Dan Melnick, told People, “Haley was sentenced to probation with 90 days county jail with time served” and that she would also undergo a nine-month DUI program, private counseling and a program developed by MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving). Per The Daily Mail, Pullos will be on probation for five years, and must also also perform 200 hours of community service as part of her sentence. In addition, she lost her driver’s license for a year.

In the wake of the April 2023 crash, Pullos was charged with a felony count of DUI causing injury, one felony count of driving with a .08 blood alcohol level causing injury (which was later dropped as part of Pullos’s plea deal), and a misdemeanor count of hit-and-run resulting in property damage. She was treated at a local hospital as a result of the injuries she sustained in the crash, and the driver of the other vehicle involved in the wreck, Courteney Wilder, was hospitalized as well. Wilder filed a lawsuit against Pullos in January 2024. As part of Pullos’s sentence, she was ordered to pay over $8,000 to Wilder.

When Pullos was released, she was escorted home by her parents. Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) was also present at the courthouse. Grahn had previously visited Pullos in jail, and wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in May, “I couldn’t have been more impressed with her strength, her resolve, her accountability. NOT ONE COMPLAINT. Not one ‘Why me’ She’s taking it all and it’s ALL beyond horrible… with stoicism & grace. I am SO incredibly proud of her. And I’d like to add that the guards and deputies at Lynwood prison couldn’t have been nicer. Special shout out to Warren. I’d also like to add that much of what you read about her was not true. She’s always been respectful, an A student, never got into a lick of trouble ever & made a terrible terrible mistake 1 night.”

Pullos’s legal troubles prompted GH to recast the role of Molly, which she had played since 2009. Kristen Vaganos has held the role since September 2023.