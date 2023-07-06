GH Alum Divorcing

Ricky Martin (ex-Miguel, GH) announced on Instagram that he and his husband, Jwan Yosef, are getting divorced. The couple wed in 2018 and have two kids, daughter Lucia, 4 and son, Renn, 3. Martin posted, “For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children – preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years.” To read his full statement, click here.