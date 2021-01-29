Get An Autographed Photo From DAYS’s Deidre And Drake!

Want an autographed photo of DAYS’s Deidre Hall (Marlena) and Drake Hogestyn (John)? Well, the actors are selling the pic from their most recent TV Guide cover, with all proceeds going to charity. Head to https://deidrehall.com/shop/personalized-photos/ to get this one-of-a-kind keepsake. “Thank you for your amazing response to our TV Guide cover,” Hall writes. “Drake and I are happy to autograph, as well as personalize, this shot with all proceeds going to charity! We’ve also had a number of requests for different shots to be available for purchase. Glad to be releasing a few of our favorites from our archives!”