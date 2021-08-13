Genie Francis Takes A Summer Break From GH

Expect Laura to exit the GH canvas soon — but not permanently — when her portrayer, Genie Francis, takes a summer break from the show. She shared, “I’ve had such a fun time on GH, and I’ve absolutely loved what the writers gave me to work with this season. And, there are some really great storylines planned for the fall – but for now, I’ve decided to take the summer off. I am very much looking forward to spending the time with my family and relaxing a bit. I promise, though, I will be back to Port Charles before you know it.” TVLine first reported the news.