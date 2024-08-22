General Hospital Launches Real-Life Deception Product Line

Eva LaRue (Natalia), Lynn Herring (Lucy), Kirsten Storms (Maxie), Jane Elliot (Tracy) and Debbie Matenopoulos (Home and Heart producer) display some of the wares General Hospital fans can now purchase.

After years of quiet behind-the-scenes development, General Hospital announced today that it is launching shophomeandheart.com, an online shopping platform that will offer real products inspired by the show’s fictional beauty brand, Deception, along with handbags, jewelry and makeup inspired and worn by the show’s characters — not to mention Deception’s signature beauty device, The Deceptor!

“After celebrating our milestone 60th anniversary last year, General Hospital is only getting better as we move into a new era of immersive storytelling,” said Executive Producer Frank Valentini in a statement. “Our exciting collaboration with [content and commerce marketplace] Knocking gives us the opportunity to engage with our loyal fans in a whole new way. Shop Home and Heart.com helps bring Port Charles to life in such a delightful way.”

“We are thrilled to provide fans with access to officially licensed products that were once only seen on the show,” said Brian Meehan, Chief Operating Officer for Knocking. “At Knocking we aim to bring products in entertainment properties to reality and Shop Home and Heart.com is a testament of our commitment to product innovation and engaging entertainment experiences that bring commerce to audiences.”

Debbie Matenopoulos, who is appearing as a Home and Heart producer within the GH universe on August 22, enthused on Instagram, “I am part of the Home and Heart story line. For all of you GH fans you know it’s ‘the show inside of the show’ and today EVERYTHING you see in the ‘fake show’ becomes REAL and is shoppable. It’s such a cool and groundbreaking idea and General Hospital is the VERY first Soap Opera to do something like this. I am thrilled they asked me to be a part of it.”

Matenopoulos continued, “The main product that has been an ongoing part of the storyline is called the Deceptor. The Deceptor was initially a make believe red light wand that ‘deceived’ people into thinking you were younger because it made your skin look so good. WELL, the geniuses at @generalhospitalabc @knocking.inc @abc and @disney thought…hmmmmm…why don’t we actually make this real. And that’s exactly what they did. After 3 years of research and development and working tirelessly to perfect the product it is now real and available for everyone to try. It is an amazing travel red light therapy that used to only be available before in Med Spas or dermatologists offices. Today [the] website shophomeandheart.com goes live and you can see what the Deceptor is all about. Not to mention handbags that your favorite GH stars carry in scenes as well as so many other things you’ve seen on the show.”