Remington Hoffman (Li, DAYS) offers his get-fit secrets

Diet

“I do two different things. [One is] intermittent fasting, which is really popular. I’ll have dinner by 8 p.m. and then I won’t eat until 12 or 1 p.m. the next day. I like fasting a lot, but I’ve started exercising more, and I like to eat before I exercise. If I eat breakfast, I’ll usually have protein, like hard-boiled eggs. If I don’t eat that, then I’ll have oatmeal or a protein smoothie. I’ll mix protein powder with some water and oat milk and throw in a banana. For lunch, I’ll have greens and more protein, a salad with some nuts and cheese and maybe some chicken. For dinner, I have a combination of proteins, carbohydrates and vegetables, like green beans, salmon and sweet potatoes, brown rice or some type of bread. I’ve been cutting out bread recently, because I’m watching my diet a little bit more. For snacks I like dried fruit and nuts. I buy the dried fruit and nut packages at Trader Joe’s. Sometimes I’ll buy the ones that have dark chocolate in them. That’s my go-to snack. As far as diet goes, eating more protein and vegetables and less carbohydrates is probably the simplest way to understand how to lose some weight. In the past, to shed weight, I’ve done a carbohydrate manipulation diet. In that diet, you eat a lot of protein, fat and vegetables one day, then the next day you eat carbohydrates.”

Fitness

“I do three different types of exercise. I swim laps for about 45 minutes to an hour once a week. When I’m doing really well, I do that two or three times a week. If anybody wants to do something that’s more simple to generally get into good shape, I would say that swimming is definitely number one. You get a sort of runner’s high, a rush of endorphins. Also, you’re less likely to get injured in a pool than doing any other sport, which is really important if you want to lose weight or be in shape long-term. It builds lean muscle. It burns fat. It’s also a cardiovascular activity that uses your full body. I also lift free weights. I don’t lift heavy, though. I do what The Rock says. One of the exercises that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson did was four sets of 15 reps with lower weights. I feel better when I’m doing that; I don’t feel like I’m going to hurt myself. When I go to the gym and lift weights, I also play basketball. I do dribbling drills and I shoot shots. I also run on the beach. I like running on the sand. I usually do that once a week. Most days I go on long walks; I walk a couple of miles a day. I push my daughter in the cart. For people who are already active and want to step up their exercise, doing new activities is good — doing new sports, new types of workouts, new types of weight lifting. Throw in a half marathon, train for one just for fun. Switching up the sports you play and the types of workouts you do will definitely help anyone.”