First Look! Kristian Alfonso Back As DAYS’s Hope

On her Instagram feed, Kristian Alfonso (Hope) shared a sneak peek from the filming of DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM (Chapter 2). In it, Hope is sitting down to breakfast with daughter Ciara, played by Victoria Konefal, and Ben, played by Robert Scott Wilson. “#breakfast of #sweets #❤ are you a #croissant or #danish #person Or Both #😍 Options 🙂😘@victoriakonefal @robertscottwilson @peacocktv @nbc #kindness makes a difference,” is how she captioned the shot.