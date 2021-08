FOX’s new drama FANTASY ISLAND begins airing tonight. The show stars a trio of soap alums, including Kiara Barnes (ex-Zoe, B&B) as Ruby, Adain Bradley (ex-Xander, B&B) and Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS) as Elena. Guest stars this season will include Sanchez’s real-life husband, Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS) and Debbi Morgan (ex-Angie, ALL MY CHILDREN et al). The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.