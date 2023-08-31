1. True or false: Steve Hardy was the biological father of Tom Hardy and Jeff Webber.

2. What is the name of Laura’s biological father?

a) Gary Grey

b) George Grey

c) Gordon Grey

d) Grayson Grey

3. Who unwittingly adopted Heather Webber’s secret son by Jeff, Steven Lars?

a) Alan and Monica

b) Peter and Diana

c) Rick and Lesley

d) Scott and Gail

4. True or false: Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) and Luke (Anthony Geary) had another sibling.

5. Bryan Phillips’s estranged father, Eddie, was recovering from an addiction to what?

a) Alcohol

b) Cocaine

c) Gambling

d) Sex

6. How was Felicia’s one-time hubby, Colton Shore (Scott Thompson Baker), related to Lucy (Lynn Herring)?

a) Colton is Lucy’s adopted brother.

b) Colton is Lucy’s biological brother.

c) Colton is Lucy’s cousin.

d) They aren’t related.

7. How many grandchildren does Dr. Obrecht have?

8. How many women have been pregnant by Sonny (Maurice Benard)?

9. Match the dads to their surprise sons.

a) Scott Baldwin i) TJ Ashford

b) Shawn Butler ii) Logan Hayes

c) Sean Donely iii) Jimmy Lee Holt

d) Edward Quartermaine iv) Connor Olivera

10. Which of these mother/daughter duos did not share a common lover?

a) Alexis and Sam

b) Bobbie and Carly

c) Monica and Dawn

d) Nina and Nelle

11. Which of these pairs of half siblings are not related through their mother?

a) Aiden and Jake

b) Avery and Donna

c) Danny and Scout

d) Georgie and James

12. Which of these characters does not have a twin?

a) Anna

b) Drew

c) Ned

d) Willow

Find out how you did here!