Exclusive: Heather Tom On Katie's Mission To Take Down Poppy

Katie (Heather Tom, l.) has made it very clear that she does not trust Poppy (Romy Park) one bit.

Katie has sensed for some time that something fishy may be going on where Poppy is concerned — and this week on Bold and Beautiful, she becomes more determined than ever to prove it.

Woman On A Mission

Heather Tom (Katie) is having a blast playing out her character’s new rivalry. “It’s been so fun, and I’ve had a really good time working with Romy [Park, Poppy],” the actress enthuses. “I can’t wait to see how they develop [the women’s relationship] and where they’re going to go with it. I think it’s a really fun story, and just fun and juicy and great for Katie to have to deal with.”

According to Tom, Katie’s hackles went up on the Poppy front because “it all just felt like it was happening way too fast. It’s like, ‘Oh, so, suddenly, after 20 years, you know that your daughter [Luna] is Bill’s daughter, even though you said that she wasn’t at first?’ It just seems very convenient! And then all of a sudden, she’s moving in and now she’s mistress of the manor?! I think it all made Katie go, ‘Wait a second, this is a little too soon, too fast. I need to keep my eyes open here and see what’s really going on.’ ”

So, if Katie has taken it upon herself to go nosing around in Poppy’s business, who can really blame her? Besides, Tom points out, “Katie has always been nosy! This is not outside of her character, to put her nose in places where it might not belong. She kind of gets to be like a dog with a bone on certain things, especially if she thinks that there’s something threatening her family. And she can’t keep a secret to save her life! She is just terrible at keeping secrets — like, don’t tell her anything that you don’t want the whole world to know!”

Katie’s resolve to uncover what Poppy may be hiding has become more urgent once she began to suspect that Poppy is involved in the recent murders of Tom and Hollis. Observes Tom, “I think that once she got that sense, all bets were off and she was like, ‘Okay, I’m doubling down on this. I’m going to see what’s actually going on here.’ She is legitimately scared for Bill. He is part of her family, the father of her child, and if this woman truly has murdered two other people and has kind of a shady past, she could be potentially trapping him into a bad situation.”

As her pursuit continues, expect Katie to hit upon some pivotal intel that will dramatically change the course of the storyline. “It will kind of bring things right into view and answer multiple questions for Katie,” hints Tom, “and make it feel to her like it’s imperative that she take action….”