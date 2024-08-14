Exclusive: GH's Katelyn MacMullen On Partnering With Cameron Mathison

Love In An Elevator? Willow’s pull to Drew means more fun at work for Katelyn MacMullen with Cameron Mathison.

After Willow and Drew shared that surprise kiss back in July, they both tried to shake it off. But that has proven to be easier said than done for Willow, who continues to find herself distracted by her growing attraction to Drew — even though she’s married to his nephew, Michael!

Katelyn MacMullen, who plays Willow, says she’s having a fantastic time playing out the soapy scenario with scene partner Cameron Mathison (Drew). “Once we knew [Willow flirting with an affair] was potentially on the radar, and then once the scripts started coming in where it [was] actually happening, we were like, ‘Okay! We’re gonna just go with this! We are going to have so much fun!’ We didn’t necessarily strategize [about how to play it], we just made sure, honestly, to have as much as possible — like we would run our lines and shoot ideas at each other and be like, ‘What do you think of this moment?’ or, ‘What do you think about me doing this?’ And then we would just see what happened when we got on set, and obviously we got direction as well. But we’ve definitely just been trying to have as much fun with it as possible, which has been great.”

Having fun while working with Mathison is not much of a challenge, to hear MacMullen tell it. “He is incredible,” she declares. “He is so professional and talented and lovely and he’s just truly a dream to work with.”

MacMullen’s on-screen hubby, Chad Duell, meanwhile, has to play a Michael who is utterly clueless about what is going on with his wife and uncle, which has led to some lighthearted moments on set. Reports MacMullen, “When Cameron and I first started having one-on-one scenes together, we didn’t quite know [where it was going], but we were like, ‘I feel like something’s brewing….’ And Chad is so funny. He would see us together and he’d be like, ‘What’s going on over here?! Why are you guys talking?! What is this?!’ And we were like, ‘We don’t know yet!’ and he was like, ‘This is weird!’ and we would all just laugh.”

But now that Willow has admitted to Drew that she can’t stop thinking about him, it’s safe to say that the chances of MacMullen, Mathison and Duell laughing together on screen are pretty slim for the time being….