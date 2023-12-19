Exclusive GENERAL HOSPITAL Preview: "Sprina's" Christmas Cheer

Home For The Holidays: Trina (Tabyana Ali, l.) is delighted when Spencer (Nicholas Chavez, l.) joins her family, including Stella (Vernee Watson) and Marshall (Robert Gossett) on Christmas Eve.

Trina is thrilled when Spencer shows up at the Ashford house to spend Christmas Eve with her. “Just like Thanksgiving, it’s a very exciting moment for Trina to have all her favorite people together,” sets up Tabyana Ali (Trina). “And, you know, even though Portia is not the biggest fan of Spencer, I think she’s starting to come around a little bit because she knows that, ‘Oh, wow, looks like he’s sticking around and staying tight.’ She’s getting used to the idea of him being around more often.”

Portia and Spencer end up having a critical side conversation that nudges Portia further toward acceptance of her daughter’s boyfriend. Explains Ali, “Trina isn’t aware of it; she’s not aware of any of the conversations that they’ve been having about their relationship.” But when Portia makes a pointed comment to Spencer, he speaks from the heart about what her daughter — and his love for her — means to him. Smiles the actress, “I know if she heard this conversation, Trina would be giddy!”

Spencer also comes bearing a special gift for Trina, which he presents to her. “Trina, obviously, feels so blessed and lucky to have somebody who not only showers her with love, but also gifts,” Ali beams. “It just enhances everything tenfold.”

When the family gathers to craft a new ornament for the tree, per their holiday tradition, Spencer offers to leave — but Portia offers an olive branch and invites him to stay. “It is extremely heartwarming,” says Ali. “Trina gets to have all of her favorite people together, like I said, and Spencer’s included in that. She probably never really thought that would happen. She probably imagined it and dreamed of it, and it’s like she’s getting to have her dream come true, to have all of her people together and celebrating these special moments like a family.”

Later, Trina lets her mom know how much she appreciates that Portia was so gracious to Spencer. “Trina saw her mom put in that effort to make Spencer feel welcome and Trina didn’t want that moment just to be pushed to the side,” Ali notes. “She wants to say thank you to her mom for being open-minded about having Spencer there and the possibility of him being around the family more. She knew that Spencer felt welcome and that he felt the love, as well, and they both appreciated that gesture that Portia made toward Spencer.”