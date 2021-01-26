Exclusive! Don Diamont Returns To Y&R!

Don Diamont, who played Y&R’s Brad Carlton from 1985-2009, is headed back to Genoa City as B&B’s Bill during the week of February 8 as part of the crossover story the soaps are telling. “I had not ever considered that I would be part of a crossover, just because my character was so well-defined at Y&R,” Diamont tells Digest exclusively. “It wasn’t like I was on for three months. I had never even considered that possibility, so it just kind of took me by surprise when they asked.” For the full story from Diamont, pick up the new issue of Digest, on sale Friday, and tune into B&B and Y&R to see the crossover tale unfold.