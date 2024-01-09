Exclusive: Adain Bradley Dishes About His BOLD & BEAUTIFUL Comeback

Finn got a shock in late December when his new patient, returning character Xander Avant, dropped a bombshell — Thomas was dangerous and had let Emma Barber die in 2019.

While Finn was playing catch-up and meeting Xander for the first time, viewers were delighted to see him back in Los Angeles, once again played by Adain Bradley.

“Brad [Bell, executive producer/head writer] was gracious enough to let me go and explore [other opportunities],” Bradley says of his 2019 exit, noting that he’d always wanted to return. “I’d been busy and couldn’t really serve much purpose to the storyline. But I got a call from Brad, and he said, ‘Well, the storyline is…’ and I stopped him and said ‘Brad, I’m going to stop you there: Yes.’ ” And that was it. Just like that!”

Bradley wanted to convey to the audience that while Xander has aged a few years, he’s still the same at heart. “I think you saw a bit more of that maturity in his conversations with Finn,” he says. “And I think you see that in his steadfast approach to trying to convince Finn of what he knows to be true about Thomas.”

Present Tense: Xander remains convinced that Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is a menace to society.

His first scenes with Tanner Novlan were intense, but Novlan proved to be a great scene partner. “He’s everything you’d expect him to be,” Bradley says. “He’s professional, he’s kind, he’s fun. We built quite a nice rapport.”

Bradley believes that Emma’s death has had a massive impact on Xander’s life. “He has such conviction about it,” Bradley notes. “And I think that it’s a testament to the storyline that several years later, it’s still pertinent and part of Thomas’s canon and I’m a big part of that, too.” Bradley reviewed scenes surrounding Emma’s 2019 death and says, “It reminded me how big a part of my journey as an actor it was. It was the first time I really had to commit to an emotion like that. I don’t think I realized that was the first time I had to commit like that. I had a really good relationship with Nia [Sioux, ex-Emma], so for her to step away from the show, [Xander’s grief] came from a real place.”

Gone Girl: Xander is determined to avenge Emma’s (Nia Sioux) demise.

One thing that surprised Bradley from the start was the development that Thomas had finally, legitimately, won Hope’s heart. Reports the actor, “I read the script and was like, ‘What is going on?!’ I had a guttural, visceral reaction. I was very surprised! Last time I was in the mix, it was so far removed, I didn’t see a way back there [for them].”

The actor enjoyed reconnecting with his co-stars when he attended B&B’s holiday party. “It’s hard to explain — so much has changed for me personally and professionally over the years, but not much has changed at the show, and that works for me! It was so nice to see everyone. I didn’t run into everyone, but I’ve seen Annika [Noelle, Hope], I’ve seen Don [Diamont, Bill], I’ve seen Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge]. It felt like I was home…. CBS and BOLD is really where I started and it’s the place that’s sustained the longest. I haven’t seen them in a couple years but they’re all my family. I don’t think I realized how much I missed it until I came back.”

Bradley has also gotten acquainted with some of the show’s newer cast members, including Joshua Hoffman (R.J.) and Lisa Yamada (Luna), for whom he has nothing but praise. “They’re fantastic. I was really impressed by them. I have been there, and I was really surprised because I know I didn’t have a grasp on it like Lisa and Josh as early in the game! And also, Delon [de Metz, Zende] has come back and is unbelievable.”

Fast Friends: Bradley clicked with one of B&B’s newest additions, Joshua Hoffman (R.J.).

Bradley appreciates the warm reception he’s gotten from viewers. “I don’t have social media anymore, but I want to say thank you. It’s a loyal fan base. A lot of people come and go. Brad gave me this opportunity when I was 19 years old, and soap fans believed in me and accepted me when no one else did.”

By Lee Meyer