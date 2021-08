Add Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R) to the list of familiar faces who will appear in DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM on Peacock, reprising the role of Kristen DiMera, currently being played by Stacy Haiduk. Lisa Rinna, Davidson’s co-star on THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS, who is returning as Billie, shared a pic of Davidson in the hair and makeup room, with the caption, “LOOK WHO I FOUND”.