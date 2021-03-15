“Drown” Your Worries - Tribe’s CBD Swimming Pool

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

You may not have heard of the Swimming Pool cocktail, but we bet you already have an idea what it tastes like. Indeed, if you’ve already made our CBD piña colada, then you basically know the Swimming Pool’s primary flavors. Anyone who loves tropical flavors with a “splash” of blue curaçao should have no problem “diving” into this delicious cocktail.

If you want to add some extra “pop” to this pool party, we’d recommend adding a squirt of our citrus-flavored CBD oil. Just a hint of this hemp cannabinoid will keep you cool as…well, a swimming pool!

CBD Swimming Pool Cocktail

Since the swimming pool contains quite a bit of cream, it’s extra important to give this drink a long, hard shake. The longer you whip this cocktail, the more air will get into the heavy cream, which produces a more satisfying cocktail texture. Also, shaking your cocktail for longer will add some much-needed dilution to this decadent drink.

If you need more tips on whip shaking with heavy cream, be sure to check out our previous post on the Ramos Gin Fizz. While the Ramos Gin Fizz requires more emulsification, the same basic technique applies to the Swimming Pool.

FYI: there are a few alternative Swimming Pool recipes that use apple juice rather than pineapple juice. While this substitution isn’t common, we thought you might like to know in case you get bored.

Ingredients

½ oz vodka

½ oz white rum

2 oz pineapple juice

¾ oz heavy cream

¾ oz cream of coconut

½ oz blue curaçao

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Directions

Pour vodka, white rum, pineapple juice, heavy cream, and cream of coconut in a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for at least 10 – 15 seconds

Strain into a tall serving glass (e.g., a highball)

Add pebble ice

Slowly pour blue curaçao and Tribe CBD oil

While it’s OK to serve the Swimming Pool without a garnish, some bartenders like to get extra fancy with this drink’s presentation. By far, the most common garnish is a wedge of fresh pineapple. However, it’s not uncommon for bartenders to add a maraschino or Luxardo cherry.

Since our Tribe CBD oil has a touch of orange extract, you might also want to consider garnishing with an orange wheel or wedge. Sure, this might not be a traditional choice—but why not live a little dangerously every now and then?

