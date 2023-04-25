Daytime Emmy Nominations: Lead Categories Revealed!

The full list for the 50th Annual Daytime Emmys will be released tomorrow, April 26, but some categories have been revealed early, including Lead Actor and Lead Actress. The following performers are in the hunt for Lead Actor: Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH), Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R), Billy Flynn (Chad, DAYS), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) and Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R). For Lead Actress, it’s Sharon Case (Sharon, Y&R), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R), Finola Hughes (Anna, GH), Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B). The Daytime Emmys will air on CBS on June 16.