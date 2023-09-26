Daytime Alum Dealing With “Health Issue”

Soap veteran John Wesley Shipp (ex-Eddie, ONE LIFE TO LIVE et al) revealed on social media that he recently had surgery for “a health issue that had to be dealt with immediately.” The actor continued, “All went well, but I’ve had to postpone a theatre production and personal appearances as the recoup will take some weeks. I do read and appreciate what you share with me, that you entrust me with your thoughts and feelings. You are ever on my mind and in my heart, and I look forward to getting active and out there again as soon as possible. Until then, remember to play nice, be kind, and stay engaged! Our futures depend on it.”