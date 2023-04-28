DAYS’s Victoria Grace Rescinds Emmy Nomination

Victoria Grace (Wendy, DAYS) has rescinded her Daytime Emmy nomination in the Younger Acting category. The actress announced the news on her Twitter and Instagram account, posting, “I was honored to be nominated for a Daytime Emmy and to be recognized by the Academy. Unfortunately, there was a huge misunderstanding across the board regarding the rules for this year’s category. This is obviously a surprise and I am heartbroken, but in fairness to all, I’ll be rescinding my nomination. I wish the best of luck to all of the nominees. I will continue to work hard to earn another Daytime Emmy nomination next year!” The cutoff age for the category is 18; it was 25 in the past.