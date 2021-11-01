DAYS’s Lauren Koslow Introduces Son

On Instagram, Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) introduced her son, Josh, for the first time, on the occasion of his birthday. “Today, gratefully, joyfully , with never-ending love and a healing heart ❤️‍🩹 I can wish my firstborn, my son Josh, Happy Birthday,” she posted. “We were separated three days after his birth and lost to each other for nearly a lifetime. Earlier this year across the unfolding of time & space we were reunited. I give thanks to the mystery of the miracle & an @ancestry DNA match. So here we are. We begin again. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ To those of you still searching -Never give up hope . Love finds a way.”