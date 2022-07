When the OWN sudser QUEEN SUGAR returns this fall for its seventh and final season, DAYS’s Greg Vaughan Eric, DAYS) will be on hand to reprise the role of Calvin, which he originated in 2016. Another QS vet, Sharon Lawrence (Lorna; ex-Laura, DYNASTY et al), will appear, as well, along with Lamman Rucker (ex-T. Marshall, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al), who has joined the cast. A premiere date has yet to be announced.