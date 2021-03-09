DAYS’s Godfrey Opens Up About Mental Health Struggle

Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, DAYS) opened about her mental health struggles on Instagram, posting a video detailing her diagnosis. She is borderpolar, which means she is bipolar and has borderline personality disorder. “I’m genuinely terrified to speak publicly about this but I think it’s more important than my fears to talk about it. Mental health issues are so much more common than we realize,” she said in the video. “There is such a terrible stigma around those of us that may deal with mental health disorders. We aren’t broken, we aren’t unhinged, our brains just work differently. We aren’t any less deserving of love. We aren’t any less capable of being anything that a person without these or any other disorders can be. It’s time to destigmatize mental health and stop dehumanizing mental health sufferers. You’re not alone. I’m here. 💚,” To watch the video, click here.