DAYS’s Alison Sweeney Tune-In Alert

Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) will appear on THE KELLY CLARKSON show this Friday to promote her new Hallmark film, CHRONICLE MYSTERIES: HELPED TO DEATH. The latest in the series also stars Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope, DAYS). Sweeney will appear on the show this Friday, February 19. Check your local listings to see when the show airs in your area. Check out an interview with both Sweeney and Alfonso in the our new issue on sale now.

