DAYS Wins 2022 Writers Guild Award

The writing team from DAYS won the Writers Guild Award for Daytime Drama at the 74th Annual Writers Guild Award. In a pre-taped speech, Head Writer Ron Carlivati said, “Thank you so much to the Writers Guild for this award… Thanks to everybody at NBC…. Your support of DAYS OF OUR LIVES has been incredible…. Thanks to [Executive Producer] Ken Corday, to [Creative Consultant] Albert Alarr, to our cast and crew at DAYS, who work tirelessly to put on 250 episodes a year…. Lastly, to my team of writers, I could not do my job without you, especially [Creative Consultant] Ryan Quan. There wouldn’t be a DAYS OF OUR LIVES without you.”