DAYS Stars Weigh In On All Things Halloween

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Favorite Scary Movie

Haiduk: “The Haunting, the old version.”

Manning: “Hocus Pocus for Halloween, but if we’re going for true horror, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3.”

O’Brien: “I hate scary movies! But if I must choose “Halloween theme” — Hocus Pocus.”

Best Candy

Haiduk: “For me, it’s Blow Pops. Those are my favorite. I like to get a big bag of those.”

Manning: “Almond Joy. Come on, it has Joy in the name.”

O’Brien: “Anything dark chocolate.”

Worst Candy

Haiduk: “Bit-O-Honey. People still pass them out today. They must throw them in a multi bag or something, because I’m like, ‘Really? You still have these?’ ”

Manning: “Candy corn. It tastes like a candle … not that I’ve eaten candles, but I can imagine.”

O’Brien: “Candy corn and licorice.”

Favorite Pumpkin Dish

Haiduk: “My pumpkin soup that I make.”

Manning: “Pumpkin pie. Is there anything better?”

O’Brien: “A really good gourmet classic pumpkin pie with fresh cream.”

Spookiest Sound

Haiduk: “A door creaking open.”

Manning: “Faint scratching in the dark.”

O’Brien: “Chucky’s voice.”

My Best Halloween Costume Ever

Haiduk: “Probably when I dressed like a witch. I looked awful. I put warts on my nose. I scared some kids. I felt so sad. One little girl looked at me and she stood and said, ‘You know what? I’m not afraid of you. We watched you in The Wizard of Oz.’ And I just looked her and she walked up, grabbed the candy and ran. It was super-cute.”

Manning: “One year I made a Tarzan costume. It was basically a cloth around my waist and fake leaves. I did sew on a waistband and glued cloth onto my sandals, so I was pretty proud of it. I even made a leather pouch for my wallet and phone.”

O’Brien: “My sis and I dressed as Siegfried and Roy. Full tiger costumes with chest and facial hair. We won that year.”

Costume Philosophy: Instantly Recognizable Or More Obscure?

Haiduk: “Most of the time, it has been pretty obscure, but there have been a few recognizable ones.”

Manning: “I think anything that’s a conversation starter is a winner.”

O’Brien: “Obscure.”

Buy A Costume Or Make One?

Haiduk: “I like making them.”

Manning: “I usually buy one and make one. I love Halloween so I always need multiple.”

O’Brien: “Make one.”

Host A Party Or Go To One?

Haiduk: “I like to host.”

Manning: “Both! Halloween should last multiple nights.”

O’Brien: “Go to one.”

Haunted Houses: Sign Me Up Or Skip ’Em?

Haiduk: “Depends on the haunting.”

Manning: “Sign me up. I like going with people that get into it and allow themselves to be scared.”

O’Brien: “Skip!”

Pets In Costumes: Yay Or Nay?

Haiduk: “Um, I think they’re fine, they’re cute. If the dog doesn’t mind, they’re fine. I would never do it with my own, but it’s fine when other people do it.”

Manning: “I have two big dogs that hate wearing anything. I’ve tried costumes in the past, but anything more than a bandana and it drives them crazy.”

O’Brien: “Nah … My cat hated it one year.”

Couples Costumes: Yay Or Nay?

Haiduk: “We’ll go yay, because if they’re kind of cool and if they balance out each other, that’s good.”

Manning: “Depends on the costume. If it’s clever, go for it. If it’s one of those ‘fork and spoon’ costumes from the store, maybe think of something more creative.”

O’Brien: “Yay! Gender swapping always makes it fun.”