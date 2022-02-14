DAYS Faves Weigh In On Valentine’s Day

The Romantics: Tamara Braun (Ava), Galen Gering (Rafe) and Stacy Haiduk (Kristen/Susan)
Flowers Or Candy?
Braun: “Flowers.”
Gering: “Flowers. They’re better for you than candy.”
Haiduk: “Flowers; I’m not a big sweets person.”
Candles Or Fireplace?
Braun: “Candles, but healthy candles made of soy or coconut oil.”
Gering: “If you have a fireplace and it’s wintertime, then I certainly would opt for a fireplace. If there’s no fireplace, I would go with candles. With that said, both are great at the same time.”
Haiduk: “I like them both. They’re so romantic and beautiful. If I had to choose, I couldn’t.”
Champagne Or Caviar?
Braun: “Neither. I don’t eat animals or their byproducts. And champagne’s not my thing … the bubbles.”
Gering: “Both are great, but not everyone likes caviar. I think most people like
champagne.”
Haiduk: “Can I have both? Champagne goes with caviar so beautifully, but if I had to pick one, champagne.”
What’s On The Menu At Your Dream Romantic Dinner?
Braun: “A table full of whole food, plant-based tapas, so I’d get a little bit of everything.”
Gering: “I don’t know why, but I think of steak and seafood … surf and turf.”
Haiduk: “Definitely, some champagne and caviar to start. Then, a beautiful bottle of red wine and a delicious pizza that was freshly made for me.”
Moonlit Stroll Or Watching The Sunrise?
Braun: “A moonlit stroll.”
Gering: “Maybe one leads to the other, right?”
Haiduk: “A moonlit stroll … after the champagne and caviar.”
Homemade Card Or Store-Bought Card?
Braun: “If the store-bought card is really funny, I’d go with that.”
Gering: “I’m all about the handmade card, always have been. If [my wife] Jen doesn’t get a card that I made and it’s store-bought, she feels very cheapened by the whole
experience.”
Haiduk: “Homemade. My husband and I always did that when we first started dating.”
Favorite Love Song?
Braun: “Stevie Wonder’s ‘Isn’t She Lovely?’ Even though it’s about his daughter, it’s a song about love.”
Gering: “There were songs that played at our wedding. One was ‘Let Love Rule’ by Lenny Kravitz and one was ‘Wonderwall’ by Oasis. Whenever I hear them, they’re nostalgic and they remind me of that time.”
Haiduk: “Mark Cohn’s ‘Walk Through the World’. It’s a song my husband and I have had since we were young. It played on the radio and we said, ‘This is our song.’ ”
Favorite Celebrity Couple?
Braun: “Dean and Ayesha Sherzai. They are the WFPB neurologists doing work on Alzheimer’s disease.”
Gering: “Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell crack me up. They are always sort of fighting with each other and publicly airing their dirty laundry, and it’s hilarious.”
Haiduk: “Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz. I’m a huge fan of theirs.”
Favorite Romantic Comedy?
Braun: “When Harry Met Sally.”
Gering: “Wedding Crashers. Is that a romantic comedy?”
Haiduk: “The Lady Eve.”
Favorite Screen Lovebirds?
Braun: “Lady and the Tramp.”
Gering: “Romancing the Stone’s [Joan and Jack]. They were fighting the whole time and were hilarious.”
Haiduk: “The Thin Man couple — Nick and Nora Charles.”
Online Dating: Yay Or Nay?
Braun: “Never done it.”
Gering: “It can totally be a yay. I know some people who ultimately got married and met online.”
Haiduk: “For me, nay. But for others, you can have it.”
Best Advice For Singles?
Braun: “ ‘Have fun.’ ”
Gering: “ ‘Love seems to find you when you’re not searching or looking for it.’ ”
Haiduk: “ ‘Be yourself.’ That’s what I tell my daughter. When you meet the person that you want to be with, be yourself.”