DAYS Faves Weigh In On Valentine’s Day

The Romantics: Tamara Braun (Ava), Galen Gering (Rafe) and Stacy Haiduk (Kristen/Susan)

Flowers Or Candy?

Braun: “Flowers.”

Gering: “Flowers. They’re better for you than candy.”

Haiduk: “Flowers; I’m not a big sweets person.”

Candles Or Fireplace?

Braun: “Candles, but healthy candles made of soy or coconut oil.”

Gering: “If you have a fireplace and it’s wintertime, then I certainly would opt for a fireplace. If there’s no fireplace, I would go with candles. With that said, both are great at the same time.”

Haiduk: “I like them both. They’re so romantic and beautiful. If I had to choose, I couldn’t.”

Champagne Or Caviar?

Braun: “Neither. I don’t eat animals or their byproducts. And champagne’s not my thing … the bubbles.”

Gering: “Both are great, but not everyone likes caviar. I think most people like

champagne.”

Haiduk: “Can I have both? Champagne goes with caviar so beautifully, but if I had to pick one, champagne.”

What’s On The Menu At Your Dream Romantic Dinner?

Braun: “A table full of whole food, plant-based tapas, so I’d get a little bit of everything.”

Gering: “I don’t know why, but I think of steak and seafood … surf and turf.”

Haiduk: “Definitely, some champagne and caviar to start. Then, a beautiful bottle of red wine and a delicious pizza that was freshly made for me.”

Moonlit Stroll Or Watching The Sunrise?

Braun: “A moonlit stroll.”

Gering: “Maybe one leads to the other, right?”

Haiduk: “A moonlit stroll … after the champagne and caviar.”

Homemade Card Or Store-Bought Card?

Braun: “If the store-bought card is really funny, I’d go with that.”

Gering: “I’m all about the handmade card, always have been. If [my wife] Jen doesn’t get a card that I made and it’s store-bought, she feels very cheapened by the whole

experience.”

Haiduk: “Homemade. My husband and I always did that when we first started dating.”

Favorite Love Song?

Braun: “Stevie Wonder’s ‘Isn’t She Lovely?’ Even though it’s about his daughter, it’s a song about love.”

Gering: “There were songs that played at our wedding. One was ‘Let Love Rule’ by Lenny Kravitz and one was ‘Wonderwall’ by Oasis. Whenever I hear them, they’re nostalgic and they remind me of that time.”

Haiduk: “Mark Cohn’s ‘Walk Through the World’. It’s a song my husband and I have had since we were young. It played on the radio and we said, ‘This is our song.’ ”

Favorite Celebrity Couple?

Braun: “Dean and Ayesha Sherzai. They are the WFPB neurologists doing work on Alzheimer’s disease.”

Gering: “Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell crack me up. They are always sort of fighting with each other and publicly airing their dirty laundry, and it’s hilarious.”

Haiduk: “Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz. I’m a huge fan of theirs.”

Favorite Romantic Comedy?

Braun: “When Harry Met Sally.”

Gering: “Wedding Crashers. Is that a romantic comedy?”

Haiduk: “The Lady Eve.”

Favorite Screen Lovebirds?

Braun: “Lady and the Tramp.”

Gering: “Romancing the Stone’s [Joan and Jack]. They were fighting the whole time and were hilarious.”

Haiduk: “The Thin Man couple — Nick and Nora Charles.”

Online Dating: Yay Or Nay?

Braun: “Never done it.”

Gering: “It can totally be a yay. I know some people who ultimately got married and met online.”

Haiduk: “For me, nay. But for others, you can have it.”

Best Advice For Singles?

Braun: “ ‘Have fun.’ ”

Gering: “ ‘Love seems to find you when you’re not searching or looking for it.’ ”

Haiduk: “ ‘Be yourself.’ That’s what I tell my daughter. When you meet the person that you want to be with, be yourself.”