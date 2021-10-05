DARK SHADOWS Star’s Documentary Out Today

Though it went off the air 50 years ago, DARK SHADOWS (1967-71) still remains a fan fave. Soap opera producer Mary O’Leary, who has worked on Y&R, GH et al, has turned the camera lens on its iconic star, Jonathan Frid (ex-Barnabas), in the new documentary DARK SHADOWS AND BEYOND: THE JONATHAN FRID STORY. “It was a deep connection,” states O’Leary, who worked with the actor during her early years in the entertainment industry. “I certainly knew when I was working with him that he was always appreciative and thankful but for me, as I was preparing this doc, I knew he was really grateful to the fans — and now it was my turn to show my gratitude towards him, so this is my tribute to Jonathan. To me, this ended up being a timeless story. DARK SHADOWS is still seen today. It’s still very popular and I knew there were people interested in hearing about the person who played that iconic part, and so I decided to tell his story. It’s amazing that DARK SHADOWS celebrated its 55th anniversary this year. It only ran for five years but it still holds up today, and that is remarkable.”

The documentary, which drops today, can be found at Apple TV/iTunes, Vimeo On Demand, or on DVD and Blu-Ray from Amazon.