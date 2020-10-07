Courtney Hope Poised For Y&R Debut — As Sally Spectra!

Sally Spectra may be gone from B&B but the brash fashion designer played by Courtney Hope from 2017-20 will soon show up on Y&R. In a move reminiscent of Shelia Carter memorably crossing between both shows, Sally will pop up in Genoa City, ready to start a new chapter in her life — and viewers will learn that she already shares surprising connections to Y&R characters, including Lauren. Hope will make her Y&R debut on November 3. “We really enjoyed Courtney’s work on THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL,” Co-Executive Producer and Head Writer Josh Griffith said in a statement. “Sally Spectra is a colorful character that fans love watching. We are excited for her to stir things up in Genoa City and join our talented cast.”