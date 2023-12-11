The Doctors Are In: Leslie Charleson (Monica, l.) and Kathleen Gati (Liesl) are back in the GH mix.

WHO’S COMING

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

Ruben Gundry (Doctor): On Wednesday, December 13, Gundry appears as a physician.

Adela Paez (Clarissa): This nurse is also part of the episode airing on Wednesday, December 13.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES



Henry Witcher (Thomas DiMera): This young performer will assume the role of Thomas in two upcoming episodes, filling in for Thomas’s usual portrayer, Cary Christopher.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Leslie Charleson (Monica Quartermaine): The beloved actress will be back on-screen this week.

Kathleen Gati (Liesl Obrecht): Scott (Kin Shriner) tries to reconnect with his estranged love this week.

Sloan Pearson (Lindsey): This young actress will cross on-screen paths with Sonny (Maurice Benard) on Wednesday, December 13.

WHO’S GOING

DAYS OF OUR LIVES



Cary Christopher (Thomas DiMera): Christopher took a two-day break from DAYS and was recast temporarily.

Jackie Cox (Herself): The drag artist and RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE alum wrapped up her latest Salem stint.

GENERAL HOSPITAL



Cameron Mathison (Drew Cain): While Mathison is shooting an outside project, Drew will be off-camera for a short time in Australia.

REAL-LIFE STATUS



On The Mend: Scarlett Fernandez (Charlotte, GH) is recovering from surgery to remove a non-ossifying fibroma from her ankle. “Tyler the tumor has been evicted!” she posted on Instagram. “Thanks to my amazing surgeon, Dr. Bell, and all the wonderful nurses at St. Luke’s.”

Boy Wonder: Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R) revealed on Instagram that the baby she’s expecting any day now is a boy! She posted an Instagram pic showing off her pregnant belly with the caption, “See you soon little man. Love, Mama.”