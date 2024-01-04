Classic Lines: Soaps' Most Sparkling Dialogue!

Bringing Up Baby: Leo (Greg Rikaart) had harsh words for Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) on DAYS.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

(Leo confronts Sloan.)

Sloan: “What do you want?”

Leo: “Your head on a platter, for one thing.”

Sloan: “I’m with the baby. I can’t talk right now.”

Leo: “With ‘the baby’? Oh, you mean you’re with Nicole’s baby. Well, let me tell you what I found out from my baby, meaning the love of my life.”

Sloan: “Look, it really isn’t a good time right now.”

Leo: “Oh, well it is going to be much worse if you don’t listen and listen hard, Miss Lying-Baby-Stealing-Sack-Of-You-Know-What.”

(Theresa and Tate discuss the legal situation after Holly’s overdose.)

Theresa: “You said you were going to keep your mouth shut. I know you hate sitting on your hands, but your grandfather is ISA. Brady and him know how to navigate the system.”

Tate: “I don’t need them to. I was doing just fine, Mom.”

Theresa: “Honey, I know. But your areas of expertise are lacrosse, girls and senior pranks. If you were fine you wouldn’t be in this situation.”

GENERAL HOSPITAL

(Lucy coaches Scott about how to get Tracy wasted in order to marry her in Las Vegas.)

Lucy: “You want to entertain her with the lights and the water fountains and the gondola ride through the Venetian, and then maybe a really elegant dinner, a nightcap and then — shots, edibles, and the next thing you know, Elvis is officiating!”

(Brook Lynn teases Tracy about Scott’s interest in her.)

Brook Lynn: “Scotty B.’s got a thing for you!”

Tracy: “Yeah. The only thing Scotty B. has a thing for a is a money clip!”

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

(Daniel and Heather talk about Danny.)

Heather: “Your dad is a very wise man, but has he shared with you his secret pasta sauce recipe?’

Daniel: “No, and he’s being a jerk about it, too. I guess all of that, you know, make-every-moment-matter crap doesn’t apply to spaghetti.”

(Michael presents Lauren with a piece of jewelry.)

Michael: “It’s your favorite color — sparkly.”

(Gloria shares her displeasure with Kevin that she wasn’t asked to help plan Michael and Lauren’s vow renewal ceremony.)

Gloria: “After all, I planned your brother and Lauren’s wedding all those years ago and it was flawless, if I do say so myself.”

Kevin: “You always do.”

(Next, Gloria becomes alarmed by the two varieties of flowers Chloe added to a vase.)

Gloria: “Just be very careful because the sap is toxic.”

Kevin: “Nobody knows toxic like my mother.”

(Later, Glo poses a question to Kevin.)

Gloria: “When was the last time you did something romantic for Chloe?”

Chloe: “Oh, last night he did the dishes.”

Gloria: “And what is romantic about that?”

Chloe: “He did it with his shirt off.”