Classic Lines: Soaps' Most Sparkling Dialogue

Mouthing Off: B&B’s Li (Naomi Matsuda, r.) showed up at Poppy’s (Romy Park) with a sharp tongue.

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

(A snide Li shows up on Poppy’s doorstep.)

Poppy: “Well, you’re the last person I expected.”

Li: “Well, I had to see it for myself — where you lure and seduce helpless, older, but very wealthy men.”

(Newlyweds Eric and Donna proclaim that they’ll never go to bed angry.)

Eric: “Except for the very rare occasion when she denies me a nice evening martini. But that — that’s not so much anger, it’s just irritation.”

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

(Stefan approaches Ava, Tripp and Wendy’s table at The Bistro after Tripp caught him in bed with Ava.)

Tripp: “Hey there. Nice to see you fully dressed.”

Stefan: “You might want to lower your voice, huh?”

Tripp: “Sorry.”

Stefan: “And, look, you’re going to forget what you saw, right?”

Tripp: “Wish I could. The image is kind of seared into my brain.”

GENERAL HOSPITAL

(Tracy taunts Lucy after realizing Lucy slept with Scott.)

Tracy: “You have been having your tawdry affair with Scott on the installment plan — a few years on, a few years off.”

(Tracy admits to Gregory that she has her own sexual history with Scott.)

Tracy: “Once, in a spectacular moment of bad judgment, I did get close to Scott.”

Gregory: “How close?”

Tracy: “Close. Blame it on the ’90s.”

(Josslyn is thirsty for an update on Michael’s relationship with Willow.)

Michael: “You want some coffee?”

Josslyn: “No, I want the tea! Spill, please!”

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

(Lauren wants to know why Jack thinks Victor won’t mind if she helps out Nikki at Newman Media.)

Jack: “I can give you a few reasons. I think he’s fond of you. You’ve never been married to Nikki and you’ve never been his sworn enemy for years on end.”

Lauren: “Well, that’s true. You got me there.”

(Phyllis and Diane run into each other at Crimson Lights.)

Phyllis: “Nothing you do or say could change my mood right now.”

Diane: “Oh, well, then maybe this is a good time to tell you my good news.”

Phyllis: “Oh. Tell away.”

Diane: “I got a promotion.”

Phyllis: “Great.”

Diane: “Yeah.”

Phyllis: “Good. What are you, head of rubber band balls?”