Classic Lines: Soaps' Most Sparkling Dialogue

Catch Of The Day: Y&R’s Sally (Courtney Hope) was surprised by Adam’s (Mark Grossman) Victor report.

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

(Katie encourages a convalescing Eric to read the comic strips in the newspaper.)

Katie: “You know laughter is the best medicine.”

Eric: “Laughter? I thought that was a good stiff martini.”

(Donna gives him pineapple juice, which he sips.)

Eric: “Yeah. Good. Thank you.“

Donna: “You’re welcome.”

Eric: “Although I can’t wait for happy hour.”

(Liam becomes uncomfortable discussing Bill’s date with Poppy.)



Liam: “How did it go?”

Bill: ”Uh, well, it actually got cut short, though no fault of mine or Poppy’s.”

Liam: “Dad, I don’t know what that means.”

Bill: “You’re not supposed to.”

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

(Clyde toys with Harris, who has dropped in on him in prison.)



Clyde: “Tell me, Detective, are you able to have a life these days, or is your case load in Salem pretty all-consuming?”

Harris: “Yeah, my case load is all-consuming, thanks to you and your drug ring.”

Clyde: “My drug ring? Good lord, I don’t know what you’re talking about. I’m a strong proponent of drug abstinence and sobriety, and have been ever since I joined the program a few years back. I could recite the Serenity Prayer for you, if you’d like me to.”

GENERAL HOSPITAL

(Tracy tells Gregory that Yuri is ready to give them a ride; he demurs that he could summon a ride-share service instead.)

Tracy: “Oh, congratulations on mastering the technology necessary to call a complete stranger with unknown driving ability to pick you up, in their car, and take you to a destination their GPS may or may not be able to find. Come on, you’re coming with me.”

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

(Nick and Sally have an awkward encounter at Crimson Lights.)

Sally: “You and Adam working together is also inspiring.”

Nick: “You mean because it didn’t end in a cage fight?”

(Sally is taken aback when Adam shares that his dad actually gave his blessing on their relationship.)

Sally: “What? No way! No, there has to be a catch, like maybe it’s opposite day or maybe he started early on his tequila.”