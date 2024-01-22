Classic Lines: Soaps' Most Sparkling Dialogue!

Warm Welcome: Ridge (Thorsten Kaye, l.) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor, c.) are glad that Eric (John McCook) is home from the hospital.

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

(At Il Giardino. Bill assures Poppy that Sheila will eventually land back behind bars.)

Poppy: “You think?”

Bill: “I do. Hey, that could be our next date. Just, you know, a fun night out visiting Sheila in prison.”

Poppy: “Mr. Romantic here.”

Bill: “I’ll take you to the finest penitentiaries.”

(Ridge, Brooke and Carter welcome Eric home from the hospital.)

Ridge: “There he is.”

Carter: “Man of the hour.”

Eric: “I should get at least a week.”

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

(John and Steve are surprised when Konstantin shows up at the pub.)

John: “You’re not only audacious, you’re also a fool. Unless you wanted us to find you.”

Konstantin: “The only thing I wanted was the Brady Pub clam chowder. I hear it is unmatched.”

(Everett compliments Leo on his writing.)

Leo: “It is my passion, and I really think I’ve improved since I joined the Masters of Sex Club.”

Everett: “Pardon?”

Leo: “Oh, that was a slip of the tongue. It’s the Masters of Text Club. It’s an online writing workshop, of which I am the star pupil, I might add.”

GENERAL HOSPITAL (Tracy wants to make herself scarce when Carly and Drew barge into the Quartermaine mansion to confront Michael about not telling them about Nina’s role in exposing them to the SEC.) Tracy: “Ned, why don’t you join me in the kitchen. I’m suddenly famished.” Ned: “Yes. Treachery always improves one’s appetite.” (Esme is incredulous when Cyrus accuses her of caring more about avoiding prison than locating a missing Ace.) Esme: “Am I being lectured by an ex-con?!”

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

(At Crimson lights, Nick and Adam toast to their new job posts.)

Nick: “To being co-CEOs at Newman.”

Adam: “Without bloodshed or restraining orders.”

(Sharon observes their kumbaya moment.)

Sharon: “Okay, I won’t pretend that this is normal, but I love it.”

(The guys clink their coffee cups together.)

Sharon (in awe): “You managed to accomplish that toast without breaking any mugs or any bones.”