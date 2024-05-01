Classic Lines: Highlights From The Week Ending April 30

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey,l.) and Xander (Paul Telfer) speak with Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) on DAYS.

For the week in soaps, ending on April 30, there was some terrific dialogue thanks to the many talented writers on all the shows. It’s also in the delivery when actors spout sitcom-worthy lines that truly tickle our collective funny bone. Digest may not have caught all the great lines but here’s a sampling of what stood out this past week.

Days of our Lives

(Sarah and Xander discuss Maggie’s upcoming wedding to Konstantin,)

Sarah: Konstantin is good company for my mom, and that’s important to her, and important to me. I just want her to be happy.

Xander: A 1000 percent. Maggie deserves happiness. I just want her to find it with someone who isn’t a gold digging reprobate with ties to organized crime.

(Sloan asks Leo about Eric’s job application at The Spectator.)

Sloan: Well, any updates?

Leo: He’s booked solid through October.

Sloan: What? Who?

Leo: Dr. Campbell, the plastic surgeon who said he could make me look just like Timothee Chalamet.

(Konstantin orders Theresa to steal his prenup with Maggie)

Theresa: You want me to break into the Kiriakis safe? What do you think I am, Catwoman?

Bold and Beautiful

(At the start of a meeting with Carter, Ridge wonders why Brooke is a no-show.)

Ridge: I really thought she’d be in this meeting, to just keep me from cutting the budget on Hope’s line.

Carter: Maybe she didn’t want to influence you.

Ridge: That is exactly why she should be here.

Young and Restless

(After updating Billy on her kids, Lily asks how Katie and Johnny are doing.)

Billy: They’re good. My video chats with them from boarding school don’t last long enough. Half the time they’re insisting they know more than their old man…. And they’re right.

Lily: What, that you’re old?

(The subject changes to work and Lily voices her desire to limit Billy’s power.)

Lily: If we define your role at the company, then we can actually focus on making the company better. Because the stronger the company is, the stronger I am.

Billy: Self-preservation brings out your eyes.

(Tucker reveals details of his take-no-prisoners business plan to Audra.)

Audra: Wow, You know, I almost forgot what a cold-blooded, ruthless, horrible person you can be.

Tucker (touched): Oh, thank you, sweetheart.

General Hospital

(Tracy is wide awake after Brook Lynn’s bachelorette party.)

Tracy: I think I might need a glass of warm milk to help me sleep. Or maybe… a glass of Schnapps!

Brook Lynn: I don’t think Schnapps is considered “hydrating.”

Tracy: Yeah, but it’s considered really delicious.