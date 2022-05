The full list for the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards has been released and here’s who made the cut.

OUSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

BEYOND SALEM

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

GENERAL HOSPITAL

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS

Marci Miller (Abigail, DAYS)

Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R)

Cynthia Watros (Nina, GH)

Laura Wright (Carly, GH)

Arianne Zucker (Nicole, DAYS)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR

Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R)

Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS)

John McCook (Eric, B&B)

James Reynolds (Abe, DAYS)

Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B)

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, GH)

Stacy Haiduk (Kristen, DAYS)

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R)

Kelly Thiebaud (Britt, GH)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R)

Jeff Kober (Cyrus, GH)

Aaron D. Spears (Justin, B&B)

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH)

Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey, Y&R)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER

Lindsay Arnold (Allie, DAYS)

Nicholas Chavez (Spencer, GH)

Alyvia Alyn Lind (ex-Faith, Y&R)

William Lipton (Cameron, GH)

Sydney Mikayla (ex-Trina, GH)

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE

Robert Gossett (Marshall, GH)

Ted King (Jack, B&B)

Michael Lowry (ex-Dr. Snyder, DAYS)

Naomi Matsuda (Li, B&B)

Ptosha Storey (Naya, Y&R)