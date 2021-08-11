Catch Season 1 Of B&B On YouTube

Beginning Wednesday, September 1, B&B’s official YouTube channel will drop the first season of the sudser, dating back to its March 23, 1987 premiere. After episode one, a new episode will be released every day thereafter. To catch a trailer of what’s ahead (or behind), click here. The B&B YouTube page also features releases of current episodes, and additional content includes BOLD LIVE, with host and Supervising Producer Casey Kasprzyk chatting with cast members, and on Wednesdays, behind-the-scenes videos are also shared on the channel.

