Carolyn Hinsey Shares Her Opinions

Why should characters pay better attention to their friends and foes? Check out what Digest columnist Carolyn Hinsey has to say about what’s happening across the daytime dial.

“When people show you who they are, believe them,” counseled Maya Angelou. That goes double for soap characters.

Like Y&R’s Diane, who urged Jack to do the exact thing Ashley warned him she would do.

Jack: “If there’s any way to cut off Ashley’s coup attempt I want to know about it.”

Diane: “Her biggest fear is that I’ll have a more powerful role at Jabot. Why don’t we scare the hell out of her? Promote me.”

Diane was “dead” and buried for over a decade. Now she’s engaged to Jack, living in the Abbott mansion, and clawing her way into the Jabot executive suite.

Ashley saw Diane for who she was but no one believed her, so naturally she got fake engaged to Tucker hoping there would be strength in numbers.

Devon and Abby’s response to their “engagement” announcement was crickets.

Tucker: “Don’t all talk at once.”

Ashley: “I’m trying to protect my family’s company.”

Abby: “That’s a terrible reason to plan a wedding.”

Devon and Abby pooh-poohed Ashley’s fears that Diane would wreak havoc but after hearing Ashley’s plan to team up with her “fiancé” to oust Jack, Abby realized her mom wasn’t playing.

Abby (to Devon): “I don’t know who I’m more worried about: Your dad using my mom or my mom using him.”

Both! Elsewhere, the latest bad guy du jour is named Cameron and he’s after Sharon — much like Jeremy Stark was after Diane and Ashland Locke was after Victoria. The flashbacks of Cameron from the first time he stalked Sharon made him mildly more interesting, but we still got weeks of Weird Guy Lurking, which has been done to death on this show.

Plot, meet kettle. Move on.

B&B’s Taylor showed Brooke who she was long ago, but the “Slut from the Valley” gave her nemesis one more chance. Taylor stabbed Brooke in the back and then tried to worm her way into a Forrester business trip to cozy up to her ex.

Ridge (to Eric): “Taylor pitched the idea of going to Rome with us.”

Not many moms go on business trips with their sons, but Taylor’s gonna Taylor.

Brooke: “You’re not in fashion. You’re a psychiatrist. You analyze peoples’ minds, not what they wear.”

The shrink really should talk to someone about that. And why is Taylor sitting in on a Hope For The Future planning session at Forrester? All the players had folders and projections, Carter was talking international planning, and then…

Taylor (to Thomas): “It’s not you we’re worried about. It’s Hope.”

Ridge: “There’s buzz going around she might have feelings for you.”

Is this a business meeting or a scene from THE BACHELOR? If it had been the latter, I promise you they would have edited out the 900 scenes of everyone obsessing over whether Thomas and Hope have feelings for each other. The only person who should care about that is Liam, considering that his wife actually does yearn for her former stalker.

Hope (to Brooke): “I can appreciate that Thomas is good-looking and funny. Isn’t it normal to have thoughts and desires?”

Not about your stepbrother. It’s like Marcia Brady lusting after Greg. No.

DAYS’s Kate is one of the few Salemites who gets a person’s number and acts on it. After Megan kept her trapped on a fishing boat there was no going back.

Harris: “I’m going to have to figure out a job.”

Kate: “I would happily pay you to get rid of Megan Hathaway. Megan tried to kill me, then sicced her brainwashed henchman on me … no offense.”

Harris: “None taken.”

Harris’s suggestion that Kate poll fellow victims Marlena and Kayla to see if they agreed with her idea to “neutralize” Megan fell on deaf ears.

Kate: “I’m the only one ruthless enough to take care of this situation.”

I wish Abe’s loved ones were as focused. His kidnapper is right under their noses and they’ve missed every sign, much like poor amnesiac Abe. But something stirred when he popped in an old soap tape of BODY & SOUL and saw a news bulletin of himself being elected mayor. The cleverness of that combined with the amnesia storyline on the soap was like a warm hug from the past. “Marlena” and “Kayla” sporting those high hairdos and big shoulder pads with that da-da-dum music gives off such KNOTS LANDING vibes!

Charlemagne: “What is this so-called truth you have up your designer knock-off sleeve?”

Cassandra: “It was you who held Rhett’s twin brother Thrust against his will.”

Thrust! Can I watch BODY & SOUL on Peacock? I would pay double for that.

Meanwhile, back in Abe’s living room…

Abe: “Both Thrust and Rhett have amnesia? What are the odds of that?”

Whitley: “That’s enough of the stories for one day.”

Ha!

Over on GH, Joss fell for shady Dex and immediately tried to change him.

Joss: “Tell Sonny you want out.”

Dex: “I don’t want out. I have a high school diploma. Working for Sonny pays a hell of a lot more than an honest living and I’m good at it.”

Everyone in town knows exactly who Sonny is and most of them love him anyway. Unfortunately Nina, who constantly makes knee-jerk moves that she regrets later, is the worst possible partner for a calm, methodical criminal like Sonny. She also has a habit of chattering about her secrets in public so people like Ned can overhear and bust her.

Nina: “You must have misinterpreted.”

Ned: “When Sonny finds out you were the one who pointed the SEC at Carly, you and Sonny are done.”

Unless Nina takes a page from Sonny’s book and can show him she’s been paying attention.

Sonny: “I have done things. Allegedly.”

Like that!

Hey. It’s only my opinion.