Briana Nicole Henry Announces GH Exit

Briana Nicole Henry is out as GH’s Jordan. She confirmed the news in an Instagram post, saying, “As I celebrated my third year of being on General Hospital yesterday, I also watched my last episode as Jordan Ashford air. People kept asking me how it felt to have ended my time on the show, and it wasn’t until yesterday that it really sank in, as I watched Jordan’s goodbye to her family and knew the tears you saw were real tears between not just colleagues but friends.” She went on to explain, “

I decided it was time for me to move on from @generalhospitalabc and I got nothing but love and support from everyone involved.” She expressed her gratitude to “every single person in my @generalhospitalabc family that helped me make GH my home over the last three years, especially @fvalentinigh . From the crew, to my cast mates to our security guard Emma, there were multiple people on any given day that brought such a smile and warmth to my heart,” and closed with a message to viewers: “To the fans, it took me a while to win you over, but once you saw my heart you made me feel so much love. I hope I brought something unique and honest to your beloved character of Jordan Ashford, she’s one helluva woman. Until next time loves 👋🏾.” To read her post in full, click here.